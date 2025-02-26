Rush Street Interactive (NYSE:RSI) Posts Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $0.04 EPS

Rush Street Interactive (NYSE:RSI – Get Free Report) posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday. The company reported $0.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.09 by ($0.04), Zacks reports. Rush Street Interactive had a negative return on equity of 3.73% and a negative net margin of 0.16%. Rush Street Interactive updated its FY 2025 guidance to EPS.

Rush Street Interactive Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:RSI traded up $0.38 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $13.27. 2,154,532 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,990,965. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $14.42 and its 200 day moving average price is $12.25. Rush Street Interactive has a 12 month low of $5.22 and a 12 month high of $16.78. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -663.55 and a beta of 1.88.

Get Rush Street Interactive alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. Jefferies Financial Group upped their target price on Rush Street Interactive from $16.00 to $17.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 15th. JMP Securities restated a “market perform” rating on shares of Rush Street Interactive in a research report on Monday, January 6th. Needham & Company LLC lifted their target price on Rush Street Interactive from $15.00 to $17.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 17th. Susquehanna boosted their target price on Rush Street Interactive from $12.00 to $14.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Craig Hallum raised their price target on shares of Rush Street Interactive from $14.00 to $17.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 31st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $15.33.

Insider Activity at Rush Street Interactive

In other news, insider Einar Roosileht sold 70,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.41, for a total transaction of $1,008,700.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 946,150 shares in the company, valued at $13,634,021.50. This trade represents a 6.89 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Richard Todd Schwartz sold 45,256 shares of Rush Street Interactive stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.51, for a total value of $611,408.56. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,762,227 shares in the company, valued at approximately $23,807,686.77. This represents a 2.50 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 825,853 shares of company stock worth $11,655,336 in the last quarter. 56.89% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About Rush Street Interactive

(Get Free Report)

Rush Street Interactive, Inc operates as an online casino and sports betting company in the United States, Canada, Mexico, and rest of Latin America. It provides real-money online casino, online and retail sports betting, and social gaming services. In addition, the company offers full suite of games comprising of bricks-and-mortar casinos, table games, and slot machines.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Rush Street Interactive Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Rush Street Interactive and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.