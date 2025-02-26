VSE (NASDAQ:VSEC) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results

VSE (NASDAQ:VSEC – Get Free Report) posted its earnings results on Wednesday. The construction company reported $0.90 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.73 by $0.17, Zacks reports. VSE had a return on equity of 7.26% and a net margin of 1.36%.

VSE Stock Up 0.4 %

VSEC traded up $0.44 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $101.00. 237,975 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 226,667. The firm has a market cap of $2.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.70 and a beta of 1.61. VSE has a 12-month low of $71.34 and a 12-month high of $123.92. The company has a current ratio of 3.69, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $99.71 and a 200 day moving average of $99.24.

VSE Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 6th. Investors of record on Thursday, January 23rd were issued a $0.10 dividend. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.40%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, January 23rd. VSE’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 7.41%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several brokerages recently issued reports on VSEC. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on shares of VSE from $125.00 to $135.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, December 6th. B. Riley boosted their price target on shares of VSE from $120.00 to $132.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 7th. Truist Financial lowered their price objective on shares of VSE from $133.00 to $129.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, January 14th. Finally, StockNews.com raised VSE to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 12th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, VSE has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $117.83.

VSE Company Profile

VSE Corporation operates as a diversified aftermarket products and services company in the United States. The company operates through two segments, Aviation and Fleet. The Aviation segment provides aftermarket parts supply and distribution; maintenance, repair, and overhaul services for components and engine accessories supporting commercial, business, and general aviation operators.

