NRG Energy (NYSE:NRG) Updates FY 2025 Earnings Guidance

NRG Energy (NYSE:NRG – Get Free Report) issued an update on its FY 2025 earnings guidance on Wednesday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of 6.750-7.750 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of 7.370. The company issued revenue guidance of -.

A number of research analysts recently commented on NRG shares. Evercore ISI upgraded NRG Energy from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $74.00 to $126.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 21st. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on shares of NRG Energy from $130.00 to $140.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, November 11th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of NRG Energy from $86.00 to $99.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 19th. BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on NRG Energy from $94.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 19th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group raised NRG Energy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $93.00 to $113.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 26th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $113.71.

NRG Energy stock traded up $10.89 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $113.33. The stock had a trading volume of 5,030,425 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,048,482. The stock has a market cap of $22.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.47, a P/E/G ratio of 1.01 and a beta of 1.15. The company has a quick ratio of 1.10, a current ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.57. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $100.99 and its 200-day simple moving average is $93.23. NRG Energy has a one year low of $52.57 and a one year high of $115.38.

NRG Energy (NYSE:NRG – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 26th. The utilities provider reported $1.52 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.04 by $0.48. NRG Energy had a net margin of 3.43% and a return on equity of 48.96%. On average, equities analysts predict that NRG Energy will post 6.36 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 18th. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 3rd were given a dividend of $0.44 per share. This represents a $1.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.55%. This is an increase from NRG Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.41. The ex-dividend date was Monday, February 3rd. NRG Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 44.22%.

In related news, CFO Bruce Chung sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $97.63, for a total transaction of $1,952,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 69,454 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,780,794.02. This trade represents a 22.36 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, VP Robert J. Gaudette sold 60,000 shares of NRG Energy stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $91.41, for a total value of $5,484,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 64,448 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,891,191.68. The trade was a 48.21 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.61% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

NRG Energy, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an energy and home services company in the United States and Canada. It operates through Texas; East; West/Services/Other; Vivint Smart Home; and Corporate Activities segments. The company produces and sells electricity generated using coal, oil, solar, and battery storage; natural gas; and a cloud-based home platform, including hardware, software, sales, installation, customer service, technical support, and professional monitoring solutions.

