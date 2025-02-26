Bristow Group (NYSE:VTOL) Announces Earnings Results

Bristow Group (NYSE:VTOL – Get Free Report) issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday. The company reported $1.07 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.61 by $0.46, Zacks reports. Bristow Group had a net margin of 3.93% and a return on equity of 6.50%.
Bristow Group Stock Down 2.3 %
Shares of Bristow Group stock traded down $0.81 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $34.66. The stock had a trading volume of 168,397 shares, compared to its average volume of 98,784. The company has a current ratio of 1.83, a quick ratio of 1.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68. The company has a market capitalization of $992.25 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.63 and a beta of 1.35. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $35.01 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $35.70. Bristow Group has a 52 week low of $24.33 and a 52 week high of $41.50.
Bristow Group Company Profile
