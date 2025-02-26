Bristow Group (NYSE:VTOL) Announces Earnings Results

Bristow Group (NYSE:VTOL – Get Free Report) issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday. The company reported $1.07 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.61 by $0.46, Zacks reports. Bristow Group had a net margin of 3.93% and a return on equity of 6.50%.

Bristow Group Stock Down 2.3 %

Shares of Bristow Group stock traded down $0.81 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $34.66. The stock had a trading volume of 168,397 shares, compared to its average volume of 98,784. The company has a current ratio of 1.83, a quick ratio of 1.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68. The company has a market capitalization of $992.25 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.63 and a beta of 1.35. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $35.01 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $35.70. Bristow Group has a 52 week low of $24.33 and a 52 week high of $41.50.

Get Bristow Group alerts:

Bristow Group Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Read More

Bristow Group Inc provides vertical flight solutions. The company primarily offers aviation services to integrated, national, and independent offshore energy companies and government agencies. It also provides personnel transportation, search and rescue, medevac, ad hoc helicopter, fixed wing transportation, unmanned systems, and ad-hoc helicopter services, as well as logistical and maintenance support, training services, and flight and maintenance crews.

Receive News & Ratings for Bristow Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bristow Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.