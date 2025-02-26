REX AI Equity Premium Income ETF (NASDAQ:AIPI) Plans $1.36 Dividend

REX AI Equity Premium Income ETF (NASDAQ:AIPI – Get Free Report) announced a dividend on Tuesday, February 25th, NASDAQ Dividends reports. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, February 26th will be given a dividend of 1.355 per share on Thursday, February 27th. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, February 26th.

REX AI Equity Premium Income ETF Stock Performance

AIPI stock traded down $0.58 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $45.24. 223,985 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 211,192. The company has a 50-day moving average of $49.65 and a 200-day moving average of $50.07. REX AI Equity Premium Income ETF has a 1 year low of $43.52 and a 1 year high of $56.15. The firm has a market capitalization of $237.51 million and a PE ratio of 42.50.

About REX AI Equity Premium Income ETF

The REX AI Equity Premium Income ETF (AIPI) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in stocks based on a particular theme. The fund is actively managed, investing in leading Artificial Intelligence (AI) companies selected from the holdings of the BITA AI Leaders Select Index. The fund seeks to generate income by writing covered call options on its holdings, aiming for capital growth and current income, while maintaining the flexibility to adapt based on market conditions AIPI was launched on Jun 4, 2024 and is issued by REX Shares.

