REX AI Equity Premium Income ETF (NASDAQ:AIPI) Plans $1.36 Dividend

REX AI Equity Premium Income ETF (NASDAQ:AIPI – Get Free Report) announced a dividend on Tuesday, February 25th, NASDAQ Dividends reports. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, February 26th will be given a dividend of 1.355 per share on Thursday, February 27th. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, February 26th.
REX AI Equity Premium Income ETF Stock Performance
AIPI stock traded down $0.58 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $45.24. 223,985 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 211,192. The company has a 50-day moving average of $49.65 and a 200-day moving average of $50.07. REX AI Equity Premium Income ETF has a 1 year low of $43.52 and a 1 year high of $56.15. The firm has a market capitalization of $237.51 million and a PE ratio of 42.50.
About REX AI Equity Premium Income ETF
