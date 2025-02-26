Standard Chartered PLC (OTCMKTS:SCBFY) Increases Dividend to $0.66 Per Share

Standard Chartered PLC (OTCMKTS:SCBFY – Get Free Report) announced a dividend on Wednesday, February 26th, NASDAQ Dividends reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 28th will be paid a dividend of 0.6578 per share on Tuesday, June 3rd. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 28th. This is a positive change from Standard Chartered’s previous dividend of $0.14.

Standard Chartered Price Performance

OTCMKTS:SCBFY traded up $1.07 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $31.74. 333,484 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 86,621. Standard Chartered has a one year low of $16.03 and a one year high of $32.13. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $26.69 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $23.84.

About Standard Chartered

Standard Chartered PLC, together with its subsidiaries, provides various banking products and services in Asia, Africa, the Middle East, Europe, and the Americas. The company operates in three segments: Corporate, Commercial & Institutional Banking; Consumer, Private & Business Banking; and Ventures.

