Standard Chartered PLC (OTCMKTS:SCBFY) Increases Dividend to $0.66 Per Share

Standard Chartered PLC (OTCMKTS:SCBFY – Get Free Report) announced a dividend on Wednesday, February 26th, NASDAQ Dividends reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 28th will be paid a dividend of 0.6578 per share on Tuesday, June 3rd. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 28th. This is a positive change from Standard Chartered’s previous dividend of $0.14.
Standard Chartered Price Performance
OTCMKTS:SCBFY traded up $1.07 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $31.74. 333,484 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 86,621. Standard Chartered has a one year low of $16.03 and a one year high of $32.13. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $26.69 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $23.84.
About Standard Chartered
