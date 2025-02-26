Community Investors Bancorp, Inc. Plans Quarterly Dividend of $0.10 (OTCMKTS:CIBN)

Community Investors Bancorp, Inc. (OTCMKTS:CIBN – Get Free Report) declared a quarterly dividend on Monday, February 24th, NASDAQ Dividends reports. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 10th will be paid a dividend of 0.10 per share by the financial services provider on Monday, March 31st. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.22%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 10th.

Community Investors Bancorp Stock Performance

Shares of OTCMKTS:CIBN remained flat at $18.00 during midday trading on Wednesday. The stock had a trading volume of 1,000 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,950. Community Investors Bancorp has a 1 year low of $12.60 and a 1 year high of $25.00. The company has a market capitalization of $14.29 million, a P/E ratio of 11.18 and a beta of 0.27. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $17.69 and its 200 day moving average price is $16.20.

Community Investors Bancorp (OTCMKTS:CIBN – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 3rd. The financial services provider reported $0.51 EPS for the quarter.

About Community Investors Bancorp

Community Investors Bancorp, Inc operates as a thrift holding company for First Federal Community Bank of Bucyrus that engages in the provision of banking and financial services to individual and corporate customers in northern Ohio. The company offers deposit accounts, including demand, NOW, checking, savings, money market, Christmas club, health savings, certificates of deposit, time deposit, and individual retirement accounts.

