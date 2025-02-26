Dorman Products (NASDAQ:DORM) Issues FY 2025 Earnings Guidance

Dorman Products (NASDAQ:DORM – Get Free Report) updated its FY 2025 earnings guidance on Wednesday. The company provided EPS guidance of 7.550-7.850 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of 7.530. The company issued revenue guidance of -, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $2.1 billion.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research firms have recently issued reports on DORM. StockNews.com cut shares of Dorman Products from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 11th. Roth Mkm reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $153.00 price target (up from $126.00) on shares of Dorman Products in a report on Monday, November 4th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $125.67.

Dorman Products Stock Down 1.2 %

DORM stock traded down $1.56 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $124.01. 186,400 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 171,549. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $128.76 and its 200 day simple moving average is $123.92. Dorman Products has a 1-year low of $86.61 and a 1-year high of $146.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a current ratio of 2.34. The company has a market cap of $3.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.74 and a beta of 0.88.

Dorman Products (NASDAQ:DORM – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 26th. The auto parts company reported $2.20 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.99 by $0.21. Dorman Products had a net margin of 9.43% and a return on equity of 16.95%. On average, equities analysts forecast that Dorman Products will post 6.9 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Activity

In other Dorman Products news, Director Steven L. Berman sold 8,524 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $131.79, for a total value of $1,123,377.96. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 773,094 shares in the company, valued at approximately $101,886,058.26. The trade was a 1.09 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider John Mcknight sold 8,185 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $139.34, for a total value of $1,140,497.90. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 8,902 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,240,404.68. The trade was a 47.90 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 49,533 shares of company stock valued at $6,619,683. Insiders own 10.00% of the company’s stock.

Dorman Products Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Dorman Products, Inc supplies replacement and upgrade parts for passenger cars, light trucks, medium- and heavy-duty trucks, utility terrain vehicles, and all-terrain vehicles in the motor vehicle aftermarket industry in the United States and internationally. It offers engine products, including intake and exhaust manifolds, fans, thermostat housings, and throttle bodies; undercar products comprising fluid lines, fluid reservoirs, connectors, 4-wheel drive components and axles, drain plugs, other engine, and transmission and axle components; steering and suspension products consist of control arms, ball joints, tie-rod ends, brake hardware and hydraulics, wheel and axle hardware, suspension arms, knuckles, links, bushings, and leaf springs, as well as other suspension, steering, and brake components; body products, such as door handles and hinges, window lift motors, window regulators, switches and handles, wiper components, lighting, electrical, and other interior and exterior vehicle body components, including windshields for UTVs; electronics products comprise new and remanufactured modules, clusters and sensors; and hardware products, such as threaded bolts and auto body fasteners, automotive and home electrical wiring components, and other hardware assortments and merchandise.

