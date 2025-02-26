MiMedx Group (NASDAQ:MDXG) Announces Earnings Results, Meets Expectations

MiMedx Group (NASDAQ:MDXG – Get Free Report) announced its earnings results on Wednesday. The company reported $0.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.07, Zacks reports. MiMedx Group had a net margin of 23.86% and a return on equity of 26.21%.

MiMedx Group Stock Performance

MiMedx Group stock traded up $0.05 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $8.01. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 562,154 shares, compared to its average volume of 563,991. The firm has a market cap of $1.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.56 and a beta of 1.94. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $8.78 and a 200-day moving average price of $7.68. The company has a current ratio of 4.10, a quick ratio of 3.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10. MiMedx Group has a twelve month low of $5.47 and a twelve month high of $10.14.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, StockNews.com downgraded shares of MiMedx Group from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 8th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $12.00.

About MiMedx Group

MiMedx Group, Inc develops and distributes placental tissue allografts for various sectors of healthcare. It processes the human placental tissues utilizing its patented and proprietary PURION process to produce allografts that retains the tissue’s inherent biological properties and regulatory proteins.

