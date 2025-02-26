PayPal (NASDAQ:PYPL) Trading Down 0.4% – Here’s What Happened

PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL – Get Free Report) shares dropped 0.4% during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as $73.97 and last traded at $74.63. Approximately 4,174,342 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 63% from the average daily volume of 11,257,251 shares. The stock had previously closed at $74.95.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Piper Sandler lifted their target price on shares of PayPal from $88.00 to $93.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, January 24th. UBS Group increased their price target on shares of PayPal from $72.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 30th. Citigroup restated an “outperform” rating on shares of PayPal in a research report on Wednesday, February 5th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on PayPal from $79.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price objective on PayPal from $79.00 to $87.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 30th. Fourteen research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $90.55.

The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $84.52 and its 200-day simple moving average is $81.02. The firm has a market cap of $71.27 billion, a PE ratio of 17.97, a PEG ratio of 1.27 and a beta of 1.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 1.26 and a quick ratio of 1.26.

PayPal (NASDAQ:PYPL – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 4th. The credit services provider reported $1.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.11 by $0.08. PayPal had a net margin of 13.04% and a return on equity of 23.67%. The firm had revenue of $8.37 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.27 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.48 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 4.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that PayPal Holdings, Inc. will post 5.03 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Mpwm Advisory Solutions LLC acquired a new position in PayPal in the fourth quarter valued at about $25,000. Gordian Capital Singapore Pte Ltd purchased a new stake in PayPal during the 3rd quarter worth about $26,000. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton increased its holdings in PayPal by 67.6% during the 4th quarter. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton now owns 310 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 125 shares during the period. Hurley Capital LLC purchased a new stake in PayPal during the 4th quarter worth about $27,000. Finally, Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in PayPal by 344.3% during the 4th quarter. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC now owns 351 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 272 shares during the period. 68.32% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

PayPal Holdings, Inc operates a technology platform that enables digital payments on behalf of merchants and consumers worldwide. It operates a two-sided network at scale that connects merchants and consumers that enables its customers to connect, transact, and send and receive payments through online and in person, as well as transfer and withdraw funds using various funding sources, such as bank accounts, PayPal or Venmo account balance, PayPal and Venmo branded credit products comprising its installment products, credit and debit cards, and cryptocurrencies, as well as other stored value products, including gift cards and eligible rewards.

