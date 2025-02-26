Vident Core U.S. Equity Fund (NYSEARCA:VUSE) Sees Strong Trading Volume – Time to Buy?

Shares of Vident Core U.S. Equity Fund (NYSEARCA:VUSE – Get Free Report) saw unusually-high trading volume on Monday . Approximately 26,937 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 35% from the previous session’s volume of 20,021 shares.The stock last traded at $60.23 and had previously closed at $60.55.

Vident Core U.S. Equity Fund Stock Performance

The company’s 50 day moving average price is $60.45 and its 200 day moving average price is $58.85. The company has a market cap of $585.88 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.47 and a beta of 1.10.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Vident Core U.S. Equity Fund

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Stewardship Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Vident Core U.S. Equity Fund by 6.4% during the 4th quarter. Stewardship Advisors LLC now owns 4,148 shares of the company’s stock worth $243,000 after acquiring an additional 251 shares during the last quarter. Willner & Heller LLC lifted its position in shares of Vident Core U.S. Equity Fund by 48.4% during the fourth quarter. Willner & Heller LLC now owns 9,230 shares of the company’s stock worth $541,000 after purchasing an additional 3,011 shares in the last quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Vident Core U.S. Equity Fund by 93.7% during the fourth quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 18,753 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,100,000 after purchasing an additional 9,072 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Vident Core U.S. Equity Fund in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $542,000. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC bought a new position in Vident Core U.S. Equity Fund in the 4th quarter worth approximately $696,000.

Vident Core U.S. Equity Fund Company Profile

The Vident Core U.S. Equity Fund (VUSE) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Vident Core U.S. Stock index. The fund tracks an index of US companies selected and weighted based on a multi-factor model that considers corporate governance, quality, and momentum. VUSE was launched on Jan 22, 2014 and is managed by Vident.

