USANA Health Sciences (NYSE:USNA) Shares Up 3.4% – Time to Buy?

USANA Health Sciences, Inc. (NYSE:USNA – Get Free Report) shares shot up 3.4% on Monday . The company traded as high as $32.77 and last traded at $32.87. 32,805 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 75% from the average session volume of 130,944 shares. The stock had previously closed at $31.78.

USNA has been the subject of a number of research reports. DA Davidson boosted their target price on shares of USANA Health Sciences from $35.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 2nd. Sidoti cut shares of USANA Health Sciences from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 18th. Finally, StockNews.com cut shares of USANA Health Sciences from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 14th.

The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $33.65 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $36.64. The company has a market capitalization of $632.26 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.72, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.93 and a beta of 0.87.

USANA Health Sciences (NYSE:USNA – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 25th. The company reported $0.64 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.49 by $0.15. The company had revenue of $213.61 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $208.82 million. USANA Health Sciences had a return on equity of 10.64% and a net margin of 6.30%. As a group, analysts forecast that USANA Health Sciences, Inc. will post 2.45 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Pacer Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of USANA Health Sciences by 16.5% during the 3rd quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 544,256 shares of the company’s stock worth $20,638,000 after purchasing an additional 76,904 shares during the period. Pzena Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in USANA Health Sciences by 7.5% during the third quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC now owns 1,049,610 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,801,000 after purchasing an additional 72,977 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its position in shares of USANA Health Sciences by 7.7% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 773,228 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,751,000 after buying an additional 55,059 shares during the period. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC grew its stake in shares of USANA Health Sciences by 14,068.2% in the third quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 38,821 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,472,000 after buying an additional 38,547 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of USANA Health Sciences by 330.0% in the 4th quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 39,979 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,435,000 after buying an additional 30,681 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 54.25% of the company’s stock.

USANA Health Sciences, Inc develops, manufactures, and sells science-based nutritional, personal care, and skincare products in the Asia Pacific, the Americas, and Europe. The company offers USANA nutritional products that comprise essentials/CellSentials, such as vitamin and mineral supplements that provide a foundation of total body nutrition for various age groups; optimizers consisting of targeted supplements that are designed to meet cardiovascular, skeletal/structural, and digestive health needs; and food that include meal replacement shakes, snack bars, and other related products.

