Grizzly Discoveries (CVE:GZD) Trading Up 33.3% – Should You Buy?

Shares of Grizzly Discoveries Inc. (CVE:GZD – Get Free Report) rose 33.3% on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as C$0.02 and last traded at C$0.02. Approximately 175,500 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 147% from the average daily volume of 71,044 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.02.
Grizzly Discoveries Price Performance
The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of C$0.02 and a 200-day simple moving average of C$0.02. The company has a market capitalization of C$3.19 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.74 and a beta of -0.34.
Grizzly Discoveries Company Profile
Grizzly Discoveries Inc engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of precious and base metals properties Canada. The company primarily explores for gold, copper, silver, and cobalt deposits. It holds 100% interests in Greenwood Project covering approximately 180,000 contiguous acres in South-central British Columbia; and the Robocop property comprising of five mineral claims that covers an area of 5,864 acres located in southeastern British Columbia.
