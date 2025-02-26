Carriage Services (NYSE:CSV) Releases FY 2025 Earnings Guidance

Carriage Services (NYSE:CSV – Get Free Report) issued an update on its FY 2025 earnings guidance on Wednesday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of 3.100-3.300 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of 2.800. The company issued revenue guidance of $400.0 million-$410.0 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $419.8 million.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, Barrington Research reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $50.00 price target on shares of Carriage Services in a research note on Monday, February 10th.

Carriage Services Stock Performance

Carriage Services stock traded up $0.20 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $41.11. The stock had a trading volume of 73,340 shares, compared to its average volume of 131,979. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $40.32 and its two-hundred day moving average is $36.76. Carriage Services has a 1 year low of $23.20 and a 1 year high of $42.75. The stock has a market cap of $625.82 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.43, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.97 and a beta of 0.92. The company has a quick ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 0.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.03.

Carriage Services (NYSE:CSV – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 26th. The company reported $0.62 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.51 by $0.11. Carriage Services had a net margin of 8.57% and a return on equity of 23.52%. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.77 earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that Carriage Services will post 2.5 EPS for the current year.

Carriage Services Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 3rd. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 3rd will be paid a $0.1125 dividend. This represents a $0.45 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.09%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, February 3rd. Carriage Services’s dividend payout ratio is presently 20.18%.

Carriage Services Company Profile

Carriage Services, Inc provides funeral and cemetery services, and merchandise in the United States. It operates in two segments, Funeral Home Operations and Cemetery Operations. The Funeral Home Operations segment provides consultation services; funeral home facilities for visitation and memorial services; transportation services; removal and preparation of remains; sale of caskets and urns; cremation services; and related funeral merchandise.

