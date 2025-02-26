Carriage Services (NYSE:CSV) Releases FY 2025 Earnings Guidance

Carriage Services (NYSE:CSV – Get Free Report) issued an update on its FY 2025 earnings guidance on Wednesday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of 3.100-3.300 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of 2.800. The company issued revenue guidance of $400.0 million-$410.0 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $419.8 million.
Separately, Barrington Research reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $50.00 price target on shares of Carriage Services in a research note on Monday, February 10th.
Carriage Services (NYSE:CSV – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 26th. The company reported $0.62 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.51 by $0.11. Carriage Services had a net margin of 8.57% and a return on equity of 23.52%. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.77 earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that Carriage Services will post 2.5 EPS for the current year.
The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 3rd. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 3rd will be paid a $0.1125 dividend. This represents a $0.45 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.09%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, February 3rd. Carriage Services’s dividend payout ratio is presently 20.18%.
Carriage Services, Inc provides funeral and cemetery services, and merchandise in the United States. It operates in two segments, Funeral Home Operations and Cemetery Operations. The Funeral Home Operations segment provides consultation services; funeral home facilities for visitation and memorial services; transportation services; removal and preparation of remains; sale of caskets and urns; cremation services; and related funeral merchandise.
