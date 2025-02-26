SunOpta (NASDAQ:STKL) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Hits Estimates

SunOpta (NASDAQ:STKL – Get Free Report) (TSE:SOY) issued its earnings results on Wednesday. The company reported $0.06 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.06, Zacks reports. SunOpta had a negative net margin of 2.74% and a positive return on equity of 7.92%. SunOpta updated its FY 2025 guidance to EPS.

STKL stock traded up $0.19 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $7.39. 672,639 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 467,133. SunOpta has a twelve month low of $4.88 and a twelve month high of $8.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.61, a current ratio of 1.20 and a quick ratio of 0.53. The company has a market capitalization of $884.87 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -41.05 and a beta of 1.79. The company has a 50-day moving average of $7.46 and a two-hundred day moving average of $6.97.

Several research firms have weighed in on STKL. StockNews.com raised shares of SunOpta from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, November 9th. Stephens restated an “overweight” rating and issued a $10.00 price target on shares of SunOpta in a research note on Thursday, January 2nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $9.50.

SunOpta Inc engages in manufacture and sale of plant-based and fruit-based food and beverage products in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company provides plant-based beverages utilizing oat, almond, soy, coconut, rice, hemp, and other bases under the Dream and West Life brands; oat-based creamers under the SOWN brand; ready-to-drink protein shakes; and nut, grain, seed, and legume based beverages; packaged teas and concentrates; and meat and vegetable broths and stocks.

