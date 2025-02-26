EPR Properties (NYSE:EPR) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.56 EPS

EPR Properties (NYSE:EPR – Get Free Report) announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday. The real estate investment trust reported $1.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.66 by $0.56, Zacks reports. EPR Properties had a return on equity of 8.22% and a net margin of 28.87%. EPR Properties updated its FY 2025 guidance to 4.940-5.140 EPS.

EPR Properties Stock Performance

EPR stock traded up $0.50 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $51.28. The company had a trading volume of 991,090 shares, compared to its average volume of 643,503. EPR Properties has a one year low of $39.65 and a one year high of $51.37. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.88 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.20 and a beta of 1.75. The company has a quick ratio of 7.81, a current ratio of 7.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.19. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $46.32 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $46.50.

EPR Properties Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a feb 25 dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 17th. Investors of record on Friday, February 28th will be paid a dividend of $0.285 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 28th. This represents a yield of 7%. EPR Properties’s payout ratio is currently 148.05%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on EPR shares. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $50.00 price target on shares of EPR Properties in a report on Thursday, January 30th. UBS Group started coverage on shares of EPR Properties in a report on Thursday, November 14th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $48.00 price objective for the company. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating, two have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $47.94.

EPR Properties Company Profile

EPR Properties (NYSE:EPR) is the leading diversified experiential net lease real estate investment trust (REIT), specializing in select enduring experiential properties in the real estate industry. We focus on real estate venues that create value by facilitating out of home leisure and recreation experiences where consumers choose to spend their discretionary time and money.

Featured Articles

