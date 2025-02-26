Ashtead Group (LON:AHT) Sets New 1-Year Low – What’s Next?

Ashtead Group plc (LON:AHT – Get Free Report) hit a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as low as GBX 4,764 ($60.38) and last traded at GBX 4,804 ($60.89), with a volume of 25646963 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at GBX 4,892 ($62.00).

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several brokerages recently weighed in on AHT. Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 7,000 ($88.72) price target on shares of Ashtead Group in a research report on Wednesday, January 22nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on Ashtead Group from GBX 6,600 ($83.65) to GBX 7,300 ($92.52) and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, December 6th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a GBX 6,800 ($86.19) target price on shares of Ashtead Group in a research report on Monday, December 16th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of GBX 6,550 ($83.02).

Ashtead Group Stock Performance

Ashtead Group Cuts Dividend

The company’s fifty day simple moving average is GBX 5,072.74 and its 200 day simple moving average is GBX 5,474.48. The stock has a market capitalization of £26.36 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.18, a P/E/G ratio of 1.32 and a beta of 1.22. The company has a current ratio of 1.31, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 146.30.

The business also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 7th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, January 9th were paid a $0.36 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, January 9th. This represents a yield of 0.45%. Ashtead Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 28.47%.

Insider Activity

In other news, insider Brendan Horgan acquired 4,000 shares of Ashtead Group stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 11th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of GBX 5,320 ($67.43) per share, for a total transaction of £212,800 ($269,708.49). Corporate insiders own 0.64% of the company’s stock.

About Ashtead Group

Ashtead Group plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the construction, industrial, and general equipment rental business in the United States, the United Kingdom, and Canada. It provides pumps, power generation, heating, cooling, scaffolding, traffic management, temporary flooring, trench shoring, and lifting services.

Featured Articles

