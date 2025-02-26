Compagnie Financière Richemont (OTCMKTS:CFRUY) Sets New 52-Week High – Here’s Why

Shares of Compagnie Financière Richemont SA (OTCMKTS:CFRUY – Get Free Report) reached a new 52-week high on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $20.55 and last traded at $20.34, with a volume of 15429748 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $20.11.
Compagnie Financière Richemont Stock Performance
The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $17.61 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $15.69. The company has a current ratio of 2.52, a quick ratio of 1.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30.
About Compagnie Financière Richemont
Compagnie Financière Richemont SA engages in the luxury goods business in France, the United Kingdom, Italy, Switzerland, and rest of Europe. The company operates through Jewellery Maisons, Specialist Watchmakers, and Other segments. It designs, manufactures, and distributes jewelry products, precision timepieces, watches, writing instruments, clothing, and leather goods and accessories.
