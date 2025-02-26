Apple’s Annual Shareholders’ Meeting Sees Directors Elected and Key Proposals Decided

Apple Inc. disclosed in its February 25, 2025, Form 8-K filing the results of its 2025 Annual Meeting of Shareholders. During the meeting, vote counts on seven proposals were released, detailing both the affirmative and dissenting votes on several matters ranging from director elections to shareholder proposals.

At the meeting, Apple’s shareholders elected a slate of directors – including Wanda Austin, Tim Cook, Alex Gorsky, Andrea Jung, Art Levinson, Monica Lozano, Ron Sugar, and Sue Wagner – to serve until the next annual meeting. In addition, a management proposal to ratify the appointment of Ernst & Young LLP as the independent registered public accounting firm for the fiscal year ended 2025 was approved. An advisory resolution on executive compensation also received shareholder backing.

Notably, three shareholder proposals did not gain sufficient support. Proposals requesting a “Report on Ethical AI Data Acquisition and Usage,” a “Report on Costs and Benefits of Child Sex Abuse Material-Identifying Software & User Privacy,” as well as a proposal titled “Request to Cease DEI Efforts” and another concerning “Report on Charitable Giving” were not approved by the voting shareholders.

The detailed vote counts provide insight into the balance of opinions among Apple’s investors, reflecting overwhelming support for board director nominations and the maintenance of current practices regarding auditor appointment and executive compensation. The filing was signed by Senior Vice President, General Counsel and Secretary Katherine Adams.

In an unusual addition to the report, the filing included Exhibit 99.1, which is a press release from Coupang, Inc. outlining its financial performance for the fourth quarter of 2024. The exhibit reported Coupang’s strong net revenue growth—with reported total net revenues of approximately $8.0 billion for the quarter, marking an increase of 21% year over year—and highlighted improvements in gross profit and cash flow metrics. The exhibit also provided detailed segmented performance data, including results for Coupang’s Product Commerce and Developing Offerings segments.

Apple’s 8-K filing not only reflected routine corporate governance updates and shareholder voting outcomes but also contained the attached exhibit, underscoring the varied content sometimes included in SEC filings.

