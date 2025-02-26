Dividend Stocks To Research – February 25th

Direxion Daily TSLA Bull 2X Shares, ProShares UltraPro Short QQQ, Johnson & Johnson, Philip Morris International, Merck & Co., Inc., AbbVie, and AT&T are the seven Dividend stocks to watch today, according to MarketBeat’s stock screener tool. Dividend stocks are shares of companies that regularly distribute a portion of their earnings to investors in the form of dividends. These stocks provide investors with a steady income stream, in addition to potential capital appreciation, making them a popular choice for those seeking both dividend income and long-term growth. These companies had the highest dollar trading volume of any Dividend stocks within the last several days.

Direxion Daily TSLA Bull 2X Shares (TSLL)

Shares of NASDAQ TSLL traded down $3.05 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $14.28. The stock had a trading volume of 144,501,001 shares, compared to its average volume of 70,652,484. Direxion Daily TSLA Bull 2X Shares has a twelve month low of $4.94 and a twelve month high of $41.50. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $26.38 and its 200 day moving average price is $18.80. The firm has a market cap of $3.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.91 and a beta of 2.24.

ProShares UltraPro Short QQQ (SQQQ)

ProShares UltraPro Short QQQ (the Fund) seeks daily investment results, which corresponds to three times the inverse of the daily performance of the NASDAQ-100 Index (the Index). The Index includes 100 of the non-financial domestic and international issues listed on National Association of Securities Dealers Automated Quotation (NASDAQ) Stock Market.

NASDAQ SQQQ traded up $0.90 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $30.37. 63,061,068 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 54,229,145. ProShares UltraPro Short QQQ has a one year low of $26.21 and a one year high of $64.95. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $29.12 and a 200-day simple moving average of $34.32.

Johnson & Johnson (JNJ)

Johnson & Johnson is a holding company, which engages in the research, development, manufacture, and sale of products in the healthcare field. It operates through the Innovative Medicine and MedTech segments. The Innovative Medicine segment focuses on immunology, infectious diseases, neuroscience, oncology, cardiovascular and metabolism, and pulmonary hypertension.

Johnson & Johnson stock traded up $1.98 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $165.72. 7,048,248 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 9,041,150. The firm has a market capitalization of $398.99 billion, a PE ratio of 24.92, a PEG ratio of 2.56 and a beta of 0.52. The company has a quick ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $149.33 and its 200 day simple moving average is $155.88. Johnson & Johnson has a twelve month low of $140.68 and a twelve month high of $168.85.

Philip Morris International (PM)

Philip Morris International Inc. operates as a tobacco company working to delivers a smoke-free future and evolving portfolio for the long-term to include products outside of the tobacco and nicotine sector. The company's product portfolio primarily consists of cigarettes and smoke-free products, including heat-not-burn, vapor, and oral nicotine products primarily under the IQOS and ZYN brands; and consumer accessories, such as lighters and matches.

NYSE PM traded up $0.87 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $157.15. 6,556,187 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,831,306. The firm has a market cap of $244.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.84, a PEG ratio of 2.65 and a beta of 0.55. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $130.42 and a 200 day simple moving average of $126.81. Philip Morris International has a 1-year low of $87.82 and a 1-year high of $158.23.

Merck & Co., Inc. (MRK)

Merck & Co., Inc. is a health care company, which engages in the provision of health solutions through its prescription medicines, vaccines, biologic therapies, animal health, and consumer care products. It operates through the following segments: Pharmaceutical, Animal Health, and Other. The Pharmaceutical segment includes human health pharmaceutical and vaccine products.

MRK traded down $0.45 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $90.82. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 11,268,002 shares, compared to its average volume of 15,257,271. The firm has a market capitalization of $229.73 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.51, a PEG ratio of 0.77 and a beta of 0.38. Merck & Co., Inc. has a twelve month low of $81.04 and a twelve month high of $134.63. The company has a quick ratio of 1.15, a current ratio of 1.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $95.28 and its 200-day moving average price is $103.94.

AbbVie (ABBV)

AbbVie Inc. discovers, develops, manufactures, and sells pharmaceuticals worldwide. The company offers Humira, an injection for autoimmune and intestinal Behçet's diseases, and pyoderma gangrenosum; Skyrizi to treat moderate to severe plaque psoriasis, psoriatic disease, and Crohn's disease; Rinvoq to treat rheumatoid and psoriatic arthritis, ankylosing spondylitis, atopic dermatitis, axial spondyloarthropathy, ulcerative colitis, and Crohn's disease; Imbruvica for the treatment of adult patients with blood cancers; Epkinly to treat lymphoma; Elahere to treat cancer; and Venclexta/Venclyxto to treat blood cancers.

Shares of NYSE:ABBV traded down $0.63 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $203.45. The company had a trading volume of 4,541,749 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,814,425. The company has a market capitalization of $359.16 billion, a PE ratio of 84.88, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.62 and a beta of 0.58. AbbVie has a one year low of $153.58 and a one year high of $207.32. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $181.90 and a 200 day moving average price of $186.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 17.94, a current ratio of 0.66 and a quick ratio of 0.55.

AT&T (T)

AT&T, Inc. is a holding company, which engages in the provision of telecommunications and technology services. It operates through the Communications and Latin America segments. The Communications segment offers wireless, wireline telecom, and broadband services to businesses and consumers located in the US and businesses globally.

NYSE:T traded down $0.18 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $26.57. The company had a trading volume of 34,536,366 shares, compared to its average volume of 38,759,148. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $23.58 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $22.38. AT&T has a twelve month low of $15.94 and a twelve month high of $27.16. The firm has a market cap of $190.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.82, a P/E/G ratio of 3.00 and a beta of 0.59. The company has a quick ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 0.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00.

