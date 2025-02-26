Nordstrom, Inc. (NYSE:JWN) Declares $0.19 Quarterly Dividend

Nordstrom, Inc. (NYSE:JWN – Get Free Report) announced a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, February 26th, RTT News reports. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 11th will be paid a dividend of 0.19 per share by the specialty retailer on Wednesday, March 26th. This represents a $0.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.12%.
Nordstrom has a dividend payout ratio of 34.1% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities analysts expect Nordstrom to earn $2.01 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.76 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 37.8%.
Nordstrom Price Performance
Shares of NYSE:JWN traded up $0.02 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $24.34. 1,077,292 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,206,213. Nordstrom has a 1-year low of $16.78 and a 1-year high of $24.99. The company has a market capitalization of $4.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.50 and a beta of 2.51. The company has a quick ratio of 0.35, a current ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.65. The business’s 50 day moving average is $24.19 and its 200-day moving average is $23.21.
Analysts Set New Price Targets
Several brokerages recently issued reports on JWN. Barclays raised their target price on Nordstrom from $23.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 16th. Citigroup upped their target price on Nordstrom from $22.00 to $23.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 19th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Nordstrom in a report on Wednesday, February 19th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Bank of America upped their price target on shares of Nordstrom from $20.00 to $22.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 27th. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group restated a “market perform” rating and set a $24.00 price target on shares of Nordstrom in a report on Tuesday. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $22.17.
Nordstrom Company Profile
Nordstrom, Inc, a fashion retailer, provides apparels, shoes, beauty, accessories, and home goods for women, men, young adults, and children. It offers a range of brand-name and private-label merchandise through various channels, such as Nordstrom branded stores and online at Nordstrom.com; Nordstrom.ca; Nordstrom stores; Nordstrom Rack stores; Nordstrom Locals; ASOS; Nordstromrack.com; mobile application; and clearance stores under the Last Chance name.
