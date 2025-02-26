The Campbell Soup Company Announces Quarterly Dividend of $0.39 (NASDAQ:CPB)

The Campbell Soup Company (NASDAQ:CPB – Get Free Report) declared a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, February 26th, RTT News reports. Investors of record on Thursday, April 3rd will be given a dividend of 0.39 per share on Monday, April 28th. This represents a $1.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.90%.

Campbell Soup has raised its dividend by an average of 0.5% annually over the last three years. Campbell Soup has a payout ratio of 47.0% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities research analysts expect Campbell Soup to earn $3.31 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.56 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 47.1%.

Shares of CPB traded down $1.62 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $40.04. The stock had a trading volume of 3,523,347 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,907,828. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $39.60 and its 200-day moving average price is $44.73. The company has a market capitalization of $11.94 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.88, a P/E/G ratio of 2.71 and a beta of 0.19. Campbell Soup has a 52 week low of $36.92 and a 52 week high of $52.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.74, a current ratio of 0.91 and a quick ratio of 0.50.

Campbell Soup ( NASDAQ:CPB Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, December 3rd. The company reported $0.89 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.87 by $0.02. Campbell Soup had a net margin of 5.57% and a return on equity of 23.79%. On average, analysts forecast that Campbell Soup will post 3.15 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, EVP Anthony Sanzio sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.90, for a total value of $83,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 16,551 shares in the company, valued at approximately $693,486.90. This trade represents a 10.78 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 20.19% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on CPB. Stifel Nicolaus cut their price target on shares of Campbell Soup from $47.00 to $40.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, January 24th. Stephens reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of Campbell Soup in a research report on Wednesday, December 4th. Piper Sandler raised Campbell Soup from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $47.00 to $56.00 in a research note on Thursday, November 14th. Barclays dropped their target price on Campbell Soup from $49.00 to $46.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, December 6th. Finally, DA Davidson restated a “neutral” rating and set a $51.00 price target on shares of Campbell Soup in a report on Wednesday, December 4th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $50.17.

Campbell Soup Company, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and markets food and beverage products in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Meals & Beverages and Snacks segments. The Meals & Beverages segment engages in the retail and foodservice businesses in the United States and Canada.

