Cboe Global Markets, Inc. (NASDAQ:CBOE) CAO Allen Wilkinson Sells 228 Shares

Cboe Global Markets, Inc. (NASDAQ:CBOE – Get Free Report) CAO Allen Wilkinson sold 228 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $211.12, for a total transaction of $48,135.36. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 248 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $52,357.76. The trade was a 47.90 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

Cboe Global Markets Trading Down 1.3 %

Shares of CBOE traded down $2.75 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $205.31. 1,139,978 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 759,999. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $200.47. The company has a current ratio of 1.78, a quick ratio of 1.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34. The stock has a market capitalization of $21.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.44, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.75 and a beta of 0.68. Cboe Global Markets, Inc. has a 12-month low of $166.13 and a 12-month high of $221.66.

Get Cboe Global Markets alerts:

Cboe Global Markets (NASDAQ:CBOE – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, February 7th. The company reported $2.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.14 by ($0.04). Cboe Global Markets had a net margin of 18.64% and a return on equity of 22.02%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $2.06 earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that Cboe Global Markets, Inc. will post 8.96 earnings per share for the current year.

Cboe Global Markets Announces Dividend

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 14th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 28th will be issued a dividend of $0.63 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 28th. This represents a $2.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.23%. Cboe Global Markets’s payout ratio is currently 34.90%.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on CBOE. Bank of America raised their price objective on Cboe Global Markets from $245.00 to $251.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, February 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated an “underweight” rating and issued a $174.00 price target (down from $203.00) on shares of Cboe Global Markets in a research report on Tuesday, January 7th. William Blair started coverage on shares of Cboe Global Markets in a research note on Thursday, January 9th. They set a “market perform” rating for the company. Barclays increased their target price on shares of Cboe Global Markets from $212.00 to $216.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, February 10th. Finally, Oppenheimer dropped their price target on shares of Cboe Global Markets from $232.00 to $218.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, January 13th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $206.86.

Read Our Latest Analysis on CBOE

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Cboe Global Markets

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Greenline Partners LLC purchased a new position in Cboe Global Markets during the 4th quarter valued at about $29,000. Lee Danner & Bass Inc. acquired a new stake in Cboe Global Markets in the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,000. Kestra Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Cboe Global Markets during the fourth quarter valued at $31,000. Sugar Maple Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Cboe Global Markets in the fourth quarter valued at about $36,000. Finally, Generali Asset Management SPA SGR purchased a new position in Cboe Global Markets during the 4th quarter worth approximately $37,000. 82.67% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Cboe Global Markets Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Cboe Global Markets, Inc is one of the largest stock exchange operators by volume in the United States and a leading market globally for ETP trading. Cboe offers trading across a diverse range of products in multiple asset classes and geographies, including options, futures, U.S. and European equities, exchange-traded products (ETPs), global foreign exchange (FX) and multi-asset volatility products based on the VIX Index.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Cboe Global Markets Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cboe Global Markets and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.