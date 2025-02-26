David G. Nord Buys 20,000 Shares of JELD-WEN Holding, Inc. (NYSE:JELD) Stock

JELD-WEN Holding, Inc. (NYSE:JELD – Get Free Report) Director David G. Nord bought 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 24th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $5.96 per share, with a total value of $119,200.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 40,000 shares in the company, valued at $238,400. The trade was a 100.00 % increase in their position. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website.

JELD-WEN Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:JELD traded down $0.10 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $5.79. 881,658 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 984,388. JELD-WEN Holding, Inc. has a 52 week low of $5.62 and a 52 week high of $21.75. The firm has a market cap of $491.28 million, a PE ratio of -2.60 and a beta of 2.17. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $8.39 and its 200-day moving average price is $11.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.64, a current ratio of 2.03 and a quick ratio of 1.33.

JELD-WEN (NYSE:JELD – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 17th. The company reported ($0.13) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.07 by ($0.20). JELD-WEN had a negative net margin of 5.01% and a positive return on equity of 7.14%. The business had revenue of $895.70 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $860.82 million. On average, equities analysts expect that JELD-WEN Holding, Inc. will post 0.88 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Performa Ltd US LLC lifted its holdings in shares of JELD-WEN by 1,580.0% in the fourth quarter. Performa Ltd US LLC now owns 4,200 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 3,950 shares in the last quarter. Blue Trust Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of JELD-WEN by 79.8% during the 3rd quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 2,893 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,000 after purchasing an additional 1,284 shares during the last quarter. Quarry LP purchased a new position in shares of JELD-WEN during the fourth quarter valued at about $46,000. US Bancorp DE increased its holdings in shares of JELD-WEN by 257.6% in the fourth quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 9,752 shares of the company’s stock worth $80,000 after purchasing an additional 7,025 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Brevan Howard Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of JELD-WEN in the fourth quarter worth about $83,000. 95.04% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

JELD has been the subject of several research reports. UBS Group decreased their price objective on shares of JELD-WEN from $9.00 to $7.50 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 19th. Loop Capital lowered their price target on JELD-WEN from $10.00 to $8.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 19th. B. Riley cut their price objective on JELD-WEN from $17.00 to $14.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, November 7th. Barclays lowered their target price on JELD-WEN from $9.00 to $6.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday. Finally, Truist Financial cut their price target on JELD-WEN from $11.00 to $7.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 19th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have issued a hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $9.06.

About JELD-WEN

JELD-WEN Holding, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells wood, metal, and composite materials doors, windows, and related building products in North America and Europe. The company offers a line of residential interior and exterior door products, including patio doors, and folding or sliding wall systems; non-residential doors; stile and rail doors; and wood, vinyl, and wood composite windows.

