SelectQuote, Inc. (NYSE:SLQT) Insider Sells $272,000.00 in Stock

SelectQuote, Inc. (NYSE:SLQT – Get Free Report) insider Sarah Taylor Anderson sold 50,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $5.44, for a total value of $272,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 1,166 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,343.04. This represents a 97.72 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

Shares of NYSE SLQT traded up $0.28 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $4.59. 1,890,429 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,331,544. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.10, a current ratio of 6.36 and a quick ratio of 6.36. The stock has a market capitalization of $790.14 million, a P/E ratio of -51.00 and a beta of 1.15. SelectQuote, Inc. has a 52-week low of $1.48 and a 52-week high of $6.86. The company has a 50-day moving average of $4.31 and a 200-day moving average of $3.25.

SelectQuote (NYSE:SLQT – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 10th. The company reported $0.30 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.09 by $0.21. SelectQuote had a negative net margin of 0.95% and a negative return on equity of 4.38%. Analysts forecast that SelectQuote, Inc. will post -0.07 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Creative Planning grew its position in shares of SelectQuote by 6.6% in the third quarter. Creative Planning now owns 100,019 shares of the company’s stock valued at $217,000 after purchasing an additional 6,150 shares in the last quarter. Iridian Asset Management LLC CT purchased a new position in SelectQuote during the 3rd quarter valued at about $222,000. KCM Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of SelectQuote during the third quarter valued at about $608,000. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of SelectQuote by 17.1% in the third quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 623,548 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,353,000 after buying an additional 91,071 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Intech Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of SelectQuote in the third quarter valued at approximately $123,000. Institutional investors own 34.59% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Noble Financial upgraded shares of SelectQuote to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 12th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “sector perform” rating and set a $4.00 target price on shares of SelectQuote in a research report on Friday, November 22nd.

SelectQuote, Inc operates a technology-enabled, direct-to-consumer distribution platform that sells a range of insurance products and healthcare services in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Senior; Life; and Auto & Home. It distributes senior health policies, such as medicare advantage, medicare supplement, medicare part D, and other ancillary senior health insurance related products, including prescription drugs, dental, vision, and hearing plans; life insurance products, such as term life, final expense, and other ancillary products, including critical illness, accidental death, and juvenile insurance; homeowners, auto, dwelling fire, and other ancillary insurance products; and non-commercial auto and home property, and casualty policies.

