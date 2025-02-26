1-800-FLOWERS.COM, Inc. (NASDAQ:FLWS) Major Shareholder Fund 1 Investments, Llc Purchases 66,000 Shares

1-800-FLOWERS.COM, Inc. (NASDAQ:FLWS – Get Free Report) major shareholder Fund 1 Investments, Llc bought 66,000 shares of 1-800-FLOWERS.COM stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 26th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $7.36 per share, with a total value of $485,760.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now owns 7,307,469 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $53,782,971.84. The trade was a 0.91 % increase in their ownership of the stock. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Major shareholders that own 10% or more of a company’s shares are required to disclose their transactions with the SEC.

Fund 1 Investments, Llc also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, February 24th, Fund 1 Investments, Llc acquired 93,500 shares of 1-800-FLOWERS.COM stock. The shares were bought at an average price of $7.58 per share, for a total transaction of $708,730.00.

On Friday, February 21st, Fund 1 Investments, Llc bought 310,000 shares of 1-800-FLOWERS.COM stock. The stock was purchased at an average price of $7.72 per share, with a total value of $2,393,200.00.

On Wednesday, February 19th, Fund 1 Investments, Llc purchased 40,500 shares of 1-800-FLOWERS.COM stock. The shares were purchased at an average price of $8.57 per share, for a total transaction of $347,085.00.

On Friday, February 14th, Fund 1 Investments, Llc acquired 1,000 shares of 1-800-FLOWERS.COM stock. The shares were purchased at an average price of $8.66 per share, for a total transaction of $8,660.00.

On Wednesday, February 12th, Fund 1 Investments, Llc bought 70,500 shares of 1-800-FLOWERS.COM stock. The stock was acquired at an average price of $8.12 per share, with a total value of $572,460.00.

On Monday, February 10th, Fund 1 Investments, Llc purchased 20,500 shares of 1-800-FLOWERS.COM stock. The shares were acquired at an average price of $8.01 per share, for a total transaction of $164,205.00.

On Friday, February 7th, Fund 1 Investments, Llc acquired 265,500 shares of 1-800-FLOWERS.COM stock. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $8.04 per share, with a total value of $2,134,620.00.

On Wednesday, February 5th, Fund 1 Investments, Llc bought 35,000 shares of 1-800-FLOWERS.COM stock. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $7.96 per share, for a total transaction of $278,600.00.

On Monday, February 3rd, Fund 1 Investments, Llc purchased 114,700 shares of 1-800-FLOWERS.COM stock. The stock was bought at an average cost of $7.60 per share, with a total value of $871,720.00.

On Thursday, January 30th, Fund 1 Investments, Llc acquired 396,004 shares of 1-800-FLOWERS.COM stock. The shares were bought at an average cost of $7.73 per share, for a total transaction of $3,061,110.92.

1-800-FLOWERS.COM Stock Down 3.3 %

FLWS stock traded down $0.25 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $7.27. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 855,064 shares, compared to its average volume of 684,286. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $8.02 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $8.11. 1-800-FLOWERS.COM, Inc. has a 12 month low of $6.56 and a 12 month high of $11.42. The company has a market capitalization of $462.38 million, a PE ratio of -66.09 and a beta of 1.58. The company has a quick ratio of 1.03, a current ratio of 1.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

1-800-FLOWERS.COM ( NASDAQ:FLWS Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, January 30th. The specialty retailer reported $1.08 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.19 by ($0.11). 1-800-FLOWERS.COM had a negative return on equity of 0.76% and a negative net margin of 0.43%. On average, equities research analysts expect that 1-800-FLOWERS.COM, Inc. will post -0.07 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on FLWS shares. DA Davidson reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $7.50 target price on shares of 1-800-FLOWERS.COM in a research note on Thursday, January 30th. StockNews.com cut 1-800-FLOWERS.COM from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, November 9th. Finally, Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “sell (e+)” rating on shares of 1-800-FLOWERS.COM in a research note on Wednesday, February 19th.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Empowered Funds LLC boosted its position in 1-800-FLOWERS.COM by 50.3% during the third quarter. Empowered Funds LLC now owns 340,637 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $2,701,000 after purchasing an additional 114,072 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its stake in shares of 1-800-FLOWERS.COM by 13.0% in the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 14,095 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $112,000 after buying an additional 1,623 shares during the last quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP bought a new stake in shares of 1-800-FLOWERS.COM during the 3rd quarter worth $947,000. Jane Street Group LLC grew its stake in 1-800-FLOWERS.COM by 66.1% in the 3rd quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 56,440 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $448,000 after buying an additional 22,460 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Arkadios Wealth Advisors raised its holdings in 1-800-FLOWERS.COM by 12.9% in the 4th quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 35,215 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $288,000 after acquiring an additional 4,015 shares during the period. 38.43% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

1-800-FLOWERS.COM Company Profile

1-800-FLOWERS.COM, Inc provides gifts for various occasions in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Consumer Floral & Gifts, Gourmet Foods & Gift Baskets, and BloomNet. The company offers a range of products, including fresh-cut flowers, floral and fruit arrangements, plants, gifts, personalized products, dipped berries, popcorns, gourmet foods and gift baskets, cookies, chocolates, candies, wines, and gift-quality fruits.

Further Reading

