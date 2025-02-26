Ormat Technologies (NYSE:ORA) Issues Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.26 EPS

Ormat Technologies (NYSE:ORA – Get Free Report) announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday. The energy company reported $0.72 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.46 by $0.26, Zacks reports. Ormat Technologies had a net margin of 13.33% and a return on equity of 5.27%.
Ormat Technologies Trading Down 0.6 %
Shares of Ormat Technologies stock traded down $0.41 on Wednesday, hitting $68.10. The stock had a trading volume of 662,275 shares, compared to its average volume of 534,147. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $66.38 and a 200 day moving average of $73.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a current ratio of 0.95. Ormat Technologies has a twelve month low of $59.41 and a twelve month high of $84.30. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.74, a PEG ratio of 3.18 and a beta of 0.57.
Insiders Place Their Bets
In other news, Director David Granot sold 1,256 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $82.00, for a total value of $102,992.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 3,576 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $293,232. This represents a 25.99 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Corp Orix sold 3,700,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.38, for a total transaction of $278,906,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 2,976,077 shares in the company, valued at $224,336,684.26. This trade represents a 55.42 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.
Ormat Technologies Company Profile
Ormat Technologies, Inc engages in the geothermal and recovered energy power business in the United States, Indonesia, Kenya, Turkey, Chile, Guatemala, Guadeloupe, New Zealand, Honduras, and internationally. It operates in three segments: Electricity, Product, and Energy Storage. The Electricity segment develops, builds, owns, and operates geothermal, solar photovoltaic, and recovered energy-based power plants; and sells electricity.
