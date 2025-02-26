Ormat Technologies (NYSE:ORA) Issues Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.26 EPS

Ormat Technologies (NYSE:ORA – Get Free Report) announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday. The energy company reported $0.72 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.46 by $0.26, Zacks reports. Ormat Technologies had a net margin of 13.33% and a return on equity of 5.27%.

Ormat Technologies Trading Down 0.6 %

Shares of Ormat Technologies stock traded down $0.41 on Wednesday, hitting $68.10. The stock had a trading volume of 662,275 shares, compared to its average volume of 534,147. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $66.38 and a 200 day moving average of $73.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a current ratio of 0.95. Ormat Technologies has a twelve month low of $59.41 and a twelve month high of $84.30. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.74, a PEG ratio of 3.18 and a beta of 0.57.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, Director David Granot sold 1,256 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $82.00, for a total value of $102,992.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 3,576 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $293,232. This represents a 25.99 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Corp Orix sold 3,700,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.38, for a total transaction of $278,906,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 2,976,077 shares in the company, valued at $224,336,684.26. This trade represents a 55.42 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

ORA has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Piper Sandler started coverage on Ormat Technologies in a research note on Thursday, December 19th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $78.00 price target on the stock. Roth Mkm reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $92.00 target price (up previously from $87.00) on shares of Ormat Technologies in a research report on Friday, November 8th. Oppenheimer increased their target price on shares of Ormat Technologies from $86.00 to $91.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, November 8th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of Ormat Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the company from $73.00 to $78.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 20th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $82.88.

Ormat Technologies Company Profile

Ormat Technologies, Inc engages in the geothermal and recovered energy power business in the United States, Indonesia, Kenya, Turkey, Chile, Guatemala, Guadeloupe, New Zealand, Honduras, and internationally. It operates in three segments: Electricity, Product, and Energy Storage. The Electricity segment develops, builds, owns, and operates geothermal, solar photovoltaic, and recovered energy-based power plants; and sells electricity.

Featured Stories

