Sun Communities (NYSE:SUI) Issues Q1 2025 Earnings Guidance

Sun Communities (NYSE:SUI – Get Free Report) updated its first quarter 2025 earnings guidance on Wednesday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of 1.140-1.220 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of 1.280. The company issued revenue guidance of -. Sun Communities also updated its FY 2025 guidance to 6.820-7.060 EPS.

Sun Communities Price Performance

SUI stock traded down $1.13 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $133.81. The company had a trading volume of 940,330 shares, compared to its average volume of 815,152. Sun Communities has a 1 year low of $110.98 and a 1 year high of $147.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 1.61 and a quick ratio of 1.61. The company has a market capitalization of $17.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 71.94 and a beta of 0.90. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $125.03 and a 200-day moving average price of $129.52.

Get Sun Communities alerts:

Sun Communities (NYSE:SUI – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 26th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.41 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.39 by $0.02. Sun Communities had a return on equity of 3.21% and a net margin of 7.46%. On average, research analysts anticipate that Sun Communities will post 6.77 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Sun Communities Dividend Announcement

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 31st were paid a $0.94 dividend. This represents a $3.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.81%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, December 31st. Sun Communities’s dividend payout ratio is currently 202.15%.

SUI has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Jefferies Financial Group lowered their price objective on shares of Sun Communities from $145.00 to $142.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, January 2nd. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price target on shares of Sun Communities from $147.00 to $135.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 7th. Robert W. Baird cut Sun Communities from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $145.00 to $126.00 in a research note on Thursday, November 7th. Bank of America lowered Sun Communities from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $147.00 to $114.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 12th. Finally, UBS Group lowered Sun Communities from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $155.00 to $134.00 in a research report on Thursday, November 14th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $134.55.

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on SUI

About Sun Communities

(Get Free Report)

Established in 1975, Sun Communities, Inc became a publicly owned corporation in December 1993. The Company is a fully integrated REIT listed on the New York Stock Exchange under the symbol: SUI. As of December 31, 2023, the Company owned, operated, or had an interest in a portfolio of 667 developed MH, RV and Marina properties comprising 179,310 developed sites and approximately 48,030 wet slips and dry storage spaces in the U.S., the UK and Canada.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Sun Communities Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sun Communities and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.