Sun Communities (NYSE:SUI) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.02 EPS

Sun Communities (NYSE:SUI – Get Free Report) announced its earnings results on Wednesday. The real estate investment trust reported $1.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.39 by $0.02, Zacks reports. Sun Communities had a return on equity of 3.21% and a net margin of 7.46%. Sun Communities updated its Q1 2025 guidance to 1.140-1.220 EPS and its FY 2025 guidance to 6.820-7.060 EPS.

Sun Communities Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:SUI traded down $1.13 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $133.81. The stock had a trading volume of 940,330 shares, compared to its average volume of 815,152. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $125.03 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $129.52. The stock has a market capitalization of $17.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 71.94 and a beta of 0.90. Sun Communities has a 12-month low of $110.98 and a 12-month high of $147.83. The company has a quick ratio of 1.61, a current ratio of 1.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93.

Sun Communities Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 31st were issued a $0.94 dividend. This represents a $3.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.81%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, December 31st. Sun Communities’s dividend payout ratio is presently 202.15%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

SUI has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Jefferies Financial Group dropped their price objective on Sun Communities from $145.00 to $142.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, January 2nd. Robert W. Baird cut shares of Sun Communities from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $145.00 to $126.00 in a report on Thursday, November 7th. Truist Financial raised shares of Sun Communities from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 17th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on shares of Sun Communities from $154.00 to $135.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, December 11th. Finally, UBS Group lowered shares of Sun Communities from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $155.00 to $134.00 in a report on Thursday, November 14th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $134.55.

Sun Communities Company Profile

Established in 1975, Sun Communities, Inc became a publicly owned corporation in December 1993. The Company is a fully integrated REIT listed on the New York Stock Exchange under the symbol: SUI. As of December 31, 2023, the Company owned, operated, or had an interest in a portfolio of 667 developed MH, RV and Marina properties comprising 179,310 developed sites and approximately 48,030 wet slips and dry storage spaces in the U.S., the UK and Canada.

