Sun Communities (NYSE:SUI) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.02 EPS

Sun Communities (NYSE:SUI – Get Free Report) announced its earnings results on Wednesday. The real estate investment trust reported $1.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.39 by $0.02, Zacks reports. Sun Communities had a return on equity of 3.21% and a net margin of 7.46%. Sun Communities updated its Q1 2025 guidance to 1.140-1.220 EPS and its FY 2025 guidance to 6.820-7.060 EPS.
Sun Communities Stock Performance
Shares of NYSE:SUI traded down $1.13 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $133.81. The stock had a trading volume of 940,330 shares, compared to its average volume of 815,152. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $125.03 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $129.52. The stock has a market capitalization of $17.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 71.94 and a beta of 0.90. Sun Communities has a 12-month low of $110.98 and a 12-month high of $147.83. The company has a quick ratio of 1.61, a current ratio of 1.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93.
Sun Communities Dividend Announcement
The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 31st were issued a $0.94 dividend. This represents a $3.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.81%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, December 31st. Sun Communities’s dividend payout ratio is presently 202.15%.
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
Read Our Latest Report on Sun Communities
Sun Communities Company Profile
Established in 1975, Sun Communities, Inc became a publicly owned corporation in December 1993. The Company is a fully integrated REIT listed on the New York Stock Exchange under the symbol: SUI. As of December 31, 2023, the Company owned, operated, or had an interest in a portfolio of 667 developed MH, RV and Marina properties comprising 179,310 developed sites and approximately 48,030 wet slips and dry storage spaces in the U.S., the UK and Canada.
Featured Articles
- Five stocks we like better than Sun Communities
- Most active stocks: Dollar volume vs share volume
- Buffett’s on the Sidelines – Should You Follow?
- NYSE Stocks Give Investors a Variety of Quality Options
- AST SpaceMobile Stock Surges 17% After Analyst Upgrade
- Canada Bond Market Holiday: How to Invest and Trade
- 3 Stocks With Triple-Digit PEs That Are Still Worth a Look
Receive News & Ratings for Sun Communities Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sun Communities and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.