Digimarc (NASDAQ:DMRC) Announces Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $0.02 EPS

Digimarc (NASDAQ:DMRC – Get Free Report) announced its earnings results on Wednesday. The information technology services provider reported ($0.31) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.29) by ($0.02), Zacks reports. Digimarc had a negative net margin of 104.84% and a negative return on equity of 41.67%.
Digimarc Stock Performance
DMRC stock traded up $0.17 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $27.10. The company had a trading volume of 199,059 shares, compared to its average volume of 181,148. The company has a market cap of $580.40 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -13.89 and a beta of 1.66. Digimarc has a twelve month low of $21.00 and a twelve month high of $48.32. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $37.70 and a 200-day simple moving average of $32.87.
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
Separately, Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $40.00 price objective on shares of Digimarc in a research report on Friday, November 15th.
About Digimarc
Digimarc Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides automatic identification solutions to commercial and government customers in the United States and internationally. The company offers Digimarc Validate protects, a cloud-based record of product authentication information; Digimarc Engage, an interactive communications channel connecting brands and consumers; and Digimarc Recycle.
