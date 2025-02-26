Synopsys (NASDAQ:SNPS) Announces Earnings Results

Synopsys (NASDAQ:SNPS – Get Free Report) posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday. The semiconductor company reported $2.25 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.81 by ($0.56), Zacks reports. Synopsys had a net margin of 36.12% and a return on equity of 20.48%. Synopsys updated its FY 2025 guidance to 14.880-14.960 EPS and its Q2 2025 guidance to 3.370-3.420 EPS.
Synopsys Stock Performance
SNPS stock traded up $12.51 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $470.46. The stock had a trading volume of 1,532,766 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,109,050. The stock has a market cap of $72.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.40, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.23 and a beta of 1.12. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $508.09 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $516.89. Synopsys has a 1-year low of $457.00 and a 1-year high of $624.80.
Insiders Place Their Bets
In related news, CRO Richard S. Mahoney sold 20,838 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $506.01, for a total transaction of $10,544,236.38. Following the transaction, the executive now owns 1,460 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $738,774.60. This represents a 93.45 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 0.66% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
About Synopsys
Synopsys, Inc provides electronic design automation software products used to design and test integrated circuits. It operates in three segments: Design Automation, Design IP, and Software Integrity. The company offers Digital and Custom IC Design solution that provides digital design implementation solutions; Verification solution that offers virtual prototyping, static and formal verification, simulation, emulation, field programmable gate array (FPGA)-based prototyping, and debug solutions; and FPGA design products that are programmed to perform specific functions.
