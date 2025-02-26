Synopsys (NASDAQ:SNPS) Issues Q2 2025 Earnings Guidance

Synopsys (NASDAQ:SNPS – Get Free Report) updated its second quarter 2025 earnings guidance on Wednesday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of 3.370-3.420 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of 3.370. The company issued revenue guidance of $1.6 billion-$1.6 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $1.6 billion. Synopsys also updated its FY 2025 guidance to 14.880-14.960 EPS.
Synopsys Stock Performance
Synopsys stock traded up $12.51 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $470.46. The company had a trading volume of 1,532,766 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,109,050. The firm has a market capitalization of $72.72 billion, a PE ratio of 32.40, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.23 and a beta of 1.12. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $508.09 and its 200 day simple moving average is $516.89. Synopsys has a 1-year low of $457.00 and a 1-year high of $624.80.
Synopsys (NASDAQ:SNPS – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 26th. The semiconductor company reported $2.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.81 by ($0.56). Synopsys had a net margin of 36.12% and a return on equity of 20.48%. Analysts anticipate that Synopsys will post 10.64 EPS for the current year.
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
Insider Activity
In other news, CRO Richard S. Mahoney sold 20,838 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $506.01, for a total value of $10,544,236.38. Following the transaction, the executive now owns 1,460 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $738,774.60. This represents a 93.45 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.66% of the company’s stock.
About Synopsys
Synopsys, Inc provides electronic design automation software products used to design and test integrated circuits. It operates in three segments: Design Automation, Design IP, and Software Integrity. The company offers Digital and Custom IC Design solution that provides digital design implementation solutions; Verification solution that offers virtual prototyping, static and formal verification, simulation, emulation, field programmable gate array (FPGA)-based prototyping, and debug solutions; and FPGA design products that are programmed to perform specific functions.
