First Atlantic Nickel (CVE:FAN) Shares Up 36% – Time to Buy?

First Atlantic Nickel Corp. (CVE:FAN – Get Free Report)’s share price rose 36% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as C$0.35 and last traded at C$0.34. Approximately 2,169,605 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 572% from the average daily volume of 322,707 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.25.
First Atlantic Nickel Stock Performance
The company’s 50-day moving average price is C$0.22 and its 200 day moving average price is C$0.16. The stock has a market cap of C$24.23 million, a PE ratio of -8.13 and a beta of 0.80.
First Atlantic Nickel Company Profile
First Atlantic Nickel Corp. engages in the identification, evaluation, and acquisition of mineral properties in Canada. It explores for nickel, copper, silver, cobalt, gold, and molybdenum deposits. Its flagship project is the 100% owned option to acquire TL Nickel Project located in the Churchill Province of Labrador, Canada.
