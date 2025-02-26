Spok (NASDAQ:SPOK) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $0.02 EPS

Spok (NASDAQ:SPOK – Get Free Report) announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday. The Wireless communications provider reported $0.18 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.20 by ($0.02), Zacks reports. Spok had a net margin of 10.66% and a return on equity of 9.20%. Spok updated its FY 2025 guidance to EPS.
Spok Trading Down 2.2 %
Shares of NASDAQ SPOK traded down $0.38 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $16.54. 88,509 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 86,300. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $16.19 and its 200 day moving average price is $15.75. Spok has a 12 month low of $13.24 and a 12 month high of $18.14. The stock has a market capitalization of $335.30 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.66 and a beta of 0.33.
About Spok
Featured Stories
- Five stocks we like better than Spok
- Why Are These Companies Considered Blue Chips?
- Buffett’s on the Sidelines – Should You Follow?
- Where to Find Earnings Call Transcripts
- AST SpaceMobile Stock Surges 17% After Analyst Upgrade
- How to Use the MarketBeat Dividend Calculator
- 3 Stocks With Triple-Digit PEs That Are Still Worth a Look
Receive News & Ratings for Spok Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Spok and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.