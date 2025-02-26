Spok (NASDAQ:SPOK) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $0.02 EPS

Spok (NASDAQ:SPOK – Get Free Report) announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday. The Wireless communications provider reported $0.18 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.20 by ($0.02), Zacks reports. Spok had a net margin of 10.66% and a return on equity of 9.20%. Spok updated its FY 2025 guidance to EPS.

Spok Trading Down 2.2 %

Shares of NASDAQ SPOK traded down $0.38 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $16.54. 88,509 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 86,300. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $16.19 and its 200 day moving average price is $15.75. Spok has a 12 month low of $13.24 and a 12 month high of $18.14. The stock has a market capitalization of $335.30 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.66 and a beta of 0.33.

About Spok

Spok Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiary, Spok, Inc, provides healthcare communication solutions in the United States, Europe, Canada, Australia, Asia, and the Middle East. The company's products and services enhance workflows for clinicians and support administrative compliance. It delivers clinical information to care teams when and where it matters to enhance patient outcomes; and provides GenA Pager, a one-way alphanumeric pager.

