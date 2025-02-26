Arhaus (NASDAQ:ARHS) Stock Price Up 3.8% – What’s Next?

Arhaus, Inc. (NASDAQ:ARHS – Get Free Report)’s share price was up 3.8% on Monday . The company traded as high as $11.95 and last traded at $11.74. Approximately 251,912 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 84% from the average daily volume of 1,606,050 shares. The stock had previously closed at $11.30.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the company. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price target on Arhaus from $13.00 to $14.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, January 13th. Barclays lowered their target price on shares of Arhaus from $15.00 to $13.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, November 8th. Piper Sandler upped their price target on shares of Arhaus from $14.00 to $15.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, January 10th. Wedbush lowered their price objective on shares of Arhaus from $11.00 to $10.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, November 8th. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $11.00 target price on shares of Arhaus in a research report on Friday, January 10th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $12.18.

Arhaus Stock Performance

The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $11.16 and a 200 day moving average price of $10.88. The company has a quick ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.55, a P/E/G ratio of 11.57 and a beta of 2.63.

Arhaus (NASDAQ:ARHS – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 26th. The company reported $0.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.12 by $0.02. Arhaus had a return on equity of 24.92% and a net margin of 6.18%. On average, analysts forecast that Arhaus, Inc. will post 0.46 EPS for the current year.

Institutional Trading of Arhaus

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of ARHS. Quantbot Technologies LP purchased a new stake in shares of Arhaus during the third quarter worth approximately $43,000. BNP Paribas Financial Markets acquired a new position in Arhaus in the 4th quarter valued at $58,000. KLP Kapitalforvaltning AS purchased a new position in Arhaus during the 4th quarter worth $69,000. AlphaQuest LLC lifted its stake in shares of Arhaus by 190.2% in the 4th quarter. AlphaQuest LLC now owns 8,828 shares of the company’s stock worth $83,000 after acquiring an additional 5,786 shares during the period. Finally, Cetera Investment Advisers purchased a new stake in shares of Arhaus in the fourth quarter valued at about $99,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 27.88% of the company’s stock.

About Arhaus

Arhaus, Inc operates as a lifestyle brand and premium retailer in the home furnishings market in the United States. It provides merchandise assortments across various categories, including furniture, lighting, textiles, décor, and outdoor. The company's furniture products comprise bedroom, dining room, living room, and home office furnishings, which includes sofas, dining tables and chairs, accent chairs, console and coffee tables, beds, headboards, dressers, desks, bookcases, modular storage, and other items; and outdoor products, such as outdoor dining tables, chairs, chaises and other furniture, lighting, textiles, décor, umbrellas, and fire pits.

