MSCI Kokusai Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:KOKU) Sees Strong Trading Volume – Should You Buy?

MSCI Kokusai Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:KOKU – Get Free Report) saw an uptick in trading volume on Monday . 287 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 58% from the previous session’s volume of 182 shares.The stock last traded at $104.84 and had previously closed at $105.96.

MSCI Kokusai Equity ETF Trading Up 0.1 %

The company has a market cap of $635.87 million, a PE ratio of 24.33 and a beta of 1.01. The business’s 50 day moving average is $103.10 and its two-hundred day moving average is $101.44.

Get MSCI Kokusai Equity ETF alerts:

Institutional Trading of MSCI Kokusai Equity ETF

An institutional investor recently raised its position in MSCI Kokusai Equity ETF stock. Flow Traders U.S. LLC grew its stake in shares of MSCI Kokusai Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:KOKU – Free Report) by 25.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 3,942 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 800 shares during the period. Flow Traders U.S. LLC owned 0.06% of MSCI Kokusai Equity ETF worth $397,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

About MSCI Kokusai Equity ETF

The Xtrackers MSCI Kokusai Equity ETF (KOKU) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI Kokusai (World ex Japan) index. The fund tracks a market cap-weighted index of large- and mid-cap developed market stocks outside of Japan. KOKU was launched on Apr 8, 2020 and is managed by Xtrackers.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for MSCI Kokusai Equity ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MSCI Kokusai Equity ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.