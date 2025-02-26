Tuya (NYSE:TUYA) Sees Large Volume Increase – Here’s What Happened

Tuya Inc. (NYSE:TUYA – Get Free Report) shares saw an uptick in trading volume on Monday . 4,477,757 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 9% from the previous session’s volume of 4,122,507 shares.The stock last traded at $3.48 and had previously closed at $4.06.

Tuya Stock Performance

The company has a market capitalization of $1.91 billion, a PE ratio of -118.83 and a beta of 0.48. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $2.36 and its 200 day simple moving average is $1.86.

Tuya (NYSE:TUYA – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 26th. The company reported $0.02 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.03 by ($0.01). Tuya had a negative net margin of 5.55% and a negative return on equity of 0.58%.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of TUYA. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership raised its holdings in Tuya by 497.0% during the fourth quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 2,144,103 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,838,000 after purchasing an additional 1,784,940 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD acquired a new position in shares of Tuya during the 4th quarter worth $2,292,000. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. boosted its position in shares of Tuya by 141.5% in the 4th quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 1,530,291 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,739,000 after buying an additional 896,605 shares in the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC grew its stake in Tuya by 2,493.1% in the 3rd quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 691,655 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,141,000 after acquiring an additional 664,982 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Two Sigma Investments LP increased its holdings in Tuya by 423.9% during the 4th quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP now owns 784,622 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,404,000 after acquiring an additional 634,849 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 11.47% of the company’s stock.

Tuya Inc offers purpose-built Internet of Things (IoT) cloud development platform in the People's Republic of China and internationally. The company provides platform-as-a-service that enables business, original equipment manufacturers, brands, and developers to develop, launch, manage, and monetize software-enabled smart devices and services; and industry software-as-a-service, which enables businesses to deploy, connect, and manage various types of smart devices.

