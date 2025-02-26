Herbalife (NYSE:HLF) Shares Up 6.2% – Should You Buy?

Herbalife Ltd. (NYSE:HLF – Get Free Report) rose 6.2% during trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $8.70 and last traded at $8.83. Approximately 1,137,975 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 59% from the average daily volume of 2,797,262 shares. The stock had previously closed at $8.31.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Mizuho raised their price objective on shares of Herbalife from $8.00 to $9.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, November 1st. B. Riley dropped their price target on shares of Herbalife from $17.00 to $12.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 31st. StockNews.com raised shares of Herbalife from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, November 4th. Finally, DA Davidson reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $7.50 target price on shares of Herbalife in a research report on Thursday, February 20th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $9.90.

The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $6.34 and its 200 day moving average price is $7.19. The company has a market cap of $870.80 million, a P/E ratio of 3.46, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.29 and a beta of 1.15.

Herbalife (NYSE:HLF – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 19th. The company reported $0.36 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.08 by $0.28. The firm had revenue of $1.21 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.19 billion. Herbalife had a net margin of 5.09% and a negative return on equity of 20.78%. Analysts expect that Herbalife Ltd. will post 1.57 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in HLF. Quadrant Capital Group LLC increased its position in Herbalife by 641.5% in the 4th quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 4,293 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 3,714 shares during the period. R Squared Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Herbalife in the fourth quarter worth $63,000. Van ECK Associates Corp increased its position in Herbalife by 110.4% during the fourth quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 10,526 shares of the company’s stock worth $70,000 after acquiring an additional 5,524 shares during the period. Bridgefront Capital LLC acquired a new position in Herbalife during the 4th quarter valued at $71,000. Finally, Headlands Technologies LLC boosted its holdings in Herbalife by 12,307.6% in the 4th quarter. Headlands Technologies LLC now owns 11,415 shares of the company’s stock valued at $76,000 after purchasing an additional 11,323 shares during the period.

Herbalife Ltd. provides health and wellness products in North America, Mexico, South and Central America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, China, and the Asia Pacific. It offers products in the areas of weight management; targeted nutrition; energy, sports, and fitness; outer nutrition; and literature and promotional items.

