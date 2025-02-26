American Airlines Group (NASDAQ:AAL) Rating Increased to Buy at Redburn Partners

American Airlines Group (NASDAQ:AAL – Get Free Report) was upgraded by research analysts at Redburn Partners from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report released on Wednesday, Stock Target Advisor reports. The firm presently has a $24.00 price objective on the airline’s stock. Redburn Partners’ price target would suggest a potential upside of 58.10% from the stock’s current price.

AAL has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Raymond James reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $23.00 target price (down previously from $24.00) on shares of American Airlines Group in a research report on Friday, January 24th. StockNews.com upgraded American Airlines Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 29th. Citigroup increased their price target on American Airlines Group from $19.00 to $23.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 12th. Seaport Res Ptn raised American Airlines Group from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 5th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of American Airlines Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the company from $12.00 to $20.00 in a research note on Monday, January 6th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have assigned a buy rating and three have assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $19.40.

Get American Airlines Group alerts:

Get Our Latest Stock Report on American Airlines Group

American Airlines Group Stock Performance

NASDAQ AAL traded up $0.05 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $15.18. 43,134,087 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 33,461,059. The company has a market capitalization of $9.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.32, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.21 and a beta of 1.35. The company’s 50-day moving average is $17.05 and its two-hundred day moving average is $14.20. American Airlines Group has a one year low of $9.07 and a one year high of $19.10.

American Airlines Group (NASDAQ:AAL – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, January 23rd. The airline reported $0.86 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.39 by $0.47. American Airlines Group had a negative return on equity of 28.56% and a net margin of 1.56%. Research analysts predict that American Airlines Group will post 2.42 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling at American Airlines Group

In related news, SVP Angela Owens sold 51,906 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, January 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.15, for a total value of $890,187.90. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 112,412 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,927,865.80. This represents a 31.59 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Robert D. Isom, Jr. sold 102,441 shares of American Airlines Group stock in a transaction on Friday, December 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.21, for a total transaction of $1,763,009.61. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 2,967,984 shares in the company, valued at $51,079,004.64. This represents a 3.34 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.49% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On American Airlines Group

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Voloridge Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in American Airlines Group in the fourth quarter worth $60,190,000. Primecap Management Co. CA boosted its holdings in shares of American Airlines Group by 5.0% in the 4th quarter. Primecap Management Co. CA now owns 60,225,707 shares of the airline’s stock worth $1,049,734,000 after buying an additional 2,886,041 shares during the last quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP purchased a new stake in American Airlines Group during the fourth quarter worth about $42,693,000. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership bought a new stake in American Airlines Group in the fourth quarter worth about $40,333,000. Finally, Alyeska Investment Group L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of American Airlines Group during the 4th quarter worth approximately $35,141,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 52.44% of the company’s stock.

American Airlines Group Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

American Airlines Group Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a network air carrier. The company provides scheduled air transportation services for passengers and cargo through its hubs in Charlotte, Chicago, Dallas/Fort Worth, Los Angeles, Miami, New York, Philadelphia, Phoenix, and Washington, DC, as well as through partner gateways in London, Doha, Madrid, Seattle/Tacoma, Sydney, and Tokyo.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for American Airlines Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for American Airlines Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.