KraneShares CSI China Internet ETF (NYSEARCA:KWEB) Shares Gap Down – Here’s Why

KraneShares CSI China Internet ETF (NYSEARCA:KWEB – Get Free Report)’s share price gapped down before the market opened on Monday . The stock had previously closed at $36.65, but opened at $35.45. KraneShares CSI China Internet ETF shares last traded at $34.51, with a volume of 16,084,935 shares traded.

KraneShares CSI China Internet ETF Trading Up 2.4 %

The firm has a market capitalization of $8.24 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.76 and a beta of 0.33. The company’s fifty day moving average is $30.97 and its 200-day moving average is $30.50.

KraneShares CSI China Internet ETF Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

The KraneShares CSI China Internet ETF (KWEB) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the CSI Overseas China Internet index. The fund tracks a market cap-weighted index composed of overseas-listed Chinese Internet companies. KWEB was launched on Jul 31, 2013 and is managed by KraneShares.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for KraneShares CSI China Internet ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for KraneShares CSI China Internet ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.