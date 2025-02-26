Invesco Variable Rate Preferred ETF (NYSEARCA:VRP) Sees Unusually-High Trading Volume – Still a Buy?

Posted by on Feb 26th, 2025

Invesco Variable Rate Preferred ETF (NYSEARCA:VRPGet Free Report) saw an uptick in trading volume on Wednesday . 2,397,609 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 311% from the previous session’s volume of 583,950 shares.The stock last traded at $24.38 and had previously closed at $24.38.

Invesco Variable Rate Preferred ETF Trading Down 0.0 %

The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $24.31 and its 200 day simple moving average is $24.37.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Invesco Variable Rate Preferred ETF

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of VRP. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. purchased a new stake in shares of Invesco Variable Rate Preferred ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $219,000. Ashton Thomas Private Wealth LLC raised its position in Invesco Variable Rate Preferred ETF by 2.7% in the third quarter. Ashton Thomas Private Wealth LLC now owns 442,678 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,828,000 after purchasing an additional 11,612 shares during the period. New Millennium Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Invesco Variable Rate Preferred ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $1,634,000. Estate Counselors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Invesco Variable Rate Preferred ETF by 0.3% during the 3rd quarter. Estate Counselors LLC now owns 332,505 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,133,000 after purchasing an additional 1,110 shares during the period. Finally, Insigneo Advisory Services LLC increased its position in shares of Invesco Variable Rate Preferred ETF by 6.3% during the 3rd quarter. Insigneo Advisory Services LLC now owns 21,821 shares of the company’s stock worth $534,000 after purchasing an additional 1,293 shares during the last quarter.

Invesco Variable Rate Preferred ETF Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

The Invesco Variable Rate Preferred ETF (VRP) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in broad credit fixed income. The fund tracks a market-value-weighted index of variable- and floating-rate preferred stocks. VRP was launched on May 1, 2014 and is managed by Invesco.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco Variable Rate Preferred ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco Variable Rate Preferred ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.