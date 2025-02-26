First Atlantic Nickel (CVE:FAN) Trading Up 34% – Time to Buy?

First Atlantic Nickel Corp. (CVE:FAN – Get Free Report) shares traded up 34% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as C$0.35 and last traded at C$0.34. 2,182,305 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 574% from the average session volume of 323,874 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.25.

First Atlantic Nickel Price Performance

The business has a 50 day moving average of C$0.22 and a 200 day moving average of C$0.16. The firm has a market capitalization of C$24.23 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.13 and a beta of 0.80.

First Atlantic Nickel Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

First Atlantic Nickel Corp. engages in the identification, evaluation, and acquisition of mineral properties in Canada. It explores for nickel, copper, silver, cobalt, gold, and molybdenum deposits. Its flagship project is the 100% owned option to acquire TL Nickel Project located in the Churchill Province of Labrador, Canada.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for First Atlantic Nickel Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Atlantic Nickel and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.