Kura Oncology (NASDAQ:KURA) Announces Earnings Results

Kura Oncology (NASDAQ:KURA – Get Free Report) posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday. The company reported ($0.22) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.65) by $0.43, Zacks reports.
Kura Oncology Price Performance
KURA traded down $0.11 on Wednesday, reaching $7.77. The company had a trading volume of 693,965 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,618,769. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a quick ratio of 11.47 and a current ratio of 11.47. Kura Oncology has a 52-week low of $6.98 and a 52-week high of $24.17. The company has a market cap of $604.23 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.29 and a beta of 0.78. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $8.22 and a 200 day simple moving average of $13.96.
Insider Transactions at Kura Oncology
In other news, SVP Thomas James Doyle sold 4,949 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $7.87, for a total value of $38,948.63. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 88,193 shares in the company, valued at approximately $694,078.91. This represents a 5.31 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Mollie Leoni sold 4,963 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $7.87, for a total value of $39,058.81. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 88,253 shares in the company, valued at $694,551.11. This trade represents a 5.32 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 11,729 shares of company stock valued at $92,307 in the last quarter. Insiders own 5.50% of the company’s stock.
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
About Kura Oncology
Kura Oncology, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops medicines for the treatment of cancer. The company’s pipeline consists of small molecule product candidates that target cancer. Its lead product candidates are ziftomenib, an orally bioavailable small molecule inhibitor of the menin-KMT2A interaction for the treatment of genetically defined subsets of acute leukemias, including acute myeloid leukemia and acute lymphoblastic leukemia; tipifarnib, an orally bioavailable farnesyl transferase inhibitor combination with alpelisib for patients with PIK3CA-dependent HNSCC; and KO-2806, a farnesyl transferase inhibitor for the treatment of solid tumors.
