Applied Optoelectronics (NASDAQ:AAOI) Updates Q1 2025 Earnings Guidance

Applied Optoelectronics (NASDAQ:AAOI – Get Free Report) issued an update on its first quarter 2025 earnings guidance on Wednesday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of -0.070-0.000 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of -0.010. The company issued revenue guidance of $94.0 million-$104.0 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $98.5 million.

Applied Optoelectronics Trading Up 7.9 %

Shares of AAOI traded up $1.85 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $25.19. 5,737,218 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,428,177. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $30.99 and a 200-day simple moving average of $23.91. The company has a quick ratio of 1.06, a current ratio of 1.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36. Applied Optoelectronics has a twelve month low of $6.70 and a twelve month high of $44.50. The stock has a market cap of $1.18 billion, a PE ratio of -12.23 and a beta of 2.36.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts have commented on AAOI shares. Raymond James boosted their price target on shares of Applied Optoelectronics from $17.00 to $39.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, December 20th. Northland Securities reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $40.00 price objective (up previously from $25.00) on shares of Applied Optoelectronics in a report on Wednesday, December 18th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Applied Optoelectronics to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, January 31st. Rosenblatt Securities reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $44.00 target price on shares of Applied Optoelectronics in a report on Monday. Finally, B. Riley lowered Applied Optoelectronics from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $14.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, December 10th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $29.20.

Insider Buying and Selling at Applied Optoelectronics

In other news, CFO Stefan J. Murry sold 2,298 shares of Applied Optoelectronics stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.17, for a total transaction of $80,820.66. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 209,831 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,379,756.27. This trade represents a 1.08 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director William H. Yeh sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.08, for a total value of $430,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 223,538 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,630,017.04. This represents a 4.28 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 46,088 shares of company stock valued at $1,672,801. 5.40% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Applied Optoelectronics Company Profile

Applied Optoelectronics, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells fiber-optic networking products in the United States, Taiwan, and China. It offers optical modules, optical filters, lasers, laser components, subassemblies, transmitters and transceivers, turn-key equipment, headend, node, distribution equipment, and amplifiers.

