BlackRock U.S. Carbon Transition Readiness ETF (NYSEARCA:LCTU) Sees Unusually-High Trading Volume – Here’s What Happened

Shares of BlackRock U.S. Carbon Transition Readiness ETF (NYSEARCA:LCTU – Get Free Report) saw unusually-high trading volume on Wednesday . Approximately 130,551 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 201% from the previous session’s volume of 43,366 shares.The stock last traded at $64.71 and had previously closed at $64.75.

BlackRock U.S. Carbon Transition Readiness ETF Stock Performance

The business’s 50-day moving average price is $65.36 and its 200-day moving average price is $63.88. The stock has a market cap of $1.27 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.49 and a beta of 1.03.

Institutional Trading of BlackRock U.S. Carbon Transition Readiness ETF

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Merit Financial Group LLC purchased a new stake in BlackRock U.S. Carbon Transition Readiness ETF in the 4th quarter worth $262,000. HighTower Advisors LLC grew its stake in BlackRock U.S. Carbon Transition Readiness ETF by 3.2% in the 3rd quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 25,870 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,623,000 after acquiring an additional 797 shares in the last quarter. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC increased its position in BlackRock U.S. Carbon Transition Readiness ETF by 6.8% during the 4th quarter. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC now owns 9,375 shares of the company’s stock valued at $600,000 after purchasing an additional 600 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors purchased a new position in shares of BlackRock U.S. Carbon Transition Readiness ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $242,000. Finally, Thrivent Financial for Lutherans boosted its stake in BlackRock U.S. Carbon Transition Readiness ETF by 67.3% in the third quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 119,281 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,484,000 after acquiring an additional 47,989 shares in the last quarter.

BlackRock U.S. Carbon Transition Readiness ETF Company Profile

The BlackRock U.S. Carbon Transition Readiness ETF (LCTU) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Russell 1000 index. The fund is an actively-managed portfolio of large- and mid-cap US firms in the Russell 1000 Index that are selected and weighted with a preference for lower carbon emissions.

