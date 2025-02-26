Medicure (CVE:MPH) Sets New 52-Week Low – Time to Sell?

Medicure Inc. (CVE:MPH – Get Free Report) hit a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as C$0.67 and last traded at C$0.65, with a volume of 2000 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.75.
Medicure Price Performance
The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.65, a quick ratio of 1.29 and a current ratio of 2.03. The business has a fifty day moving average of C$0.82 and a 200-day moving average of C$0.91. The firm has a market capitalization of C$6.78 million, a P/E ratio of -3.34 and a beta of 0.90.
About Medicure
Medicure Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, engages in the research, development, and commercialization of human therapies in the United States. The company markets and distributes AGGRASTAT injection, a glycoprotein GP IIb/IIIa receptor antagonist for the treatment of acute coronary syndrome, including unstable angina and non-Q-wave myocardial infarction.
