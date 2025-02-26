Mothercare (LON:MTC) Hits New 12-Month Low – Should You Sell?

Mothercare plc (LON:MTC – Get Free Report) reached a new 52-week low on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as GBX 3.20 ($0.04) and last traded at GBX 3.40 ($0.04), with a volume of 71353 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at GBX 3.45 ($0.04).
Mothercare Stock Performance
The company has a current ratio of 1.28, a quick ratio of 1.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1,691.67. The stock has a market cap of £19.17 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 223.00, a P/E/G ratio of 1.12 and a beta of 1.15. The stock’s 50-day moving average is GBX 3.73 and its 200-day moving average is GBX 3.85.
Mothercare (LON:MTC – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Monday, December 2nd. The company reported GBX (0.30) ($0.00) earnings per share for the quarter. On average, analysts expect that Mothercare plc will post 0.2157576 EPS for the current year.
Insiders Place Their Bets
Mothercare Company Profile
Mothercare plc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a specialist franchisor of products for parents and young children under the Mothercare brand. The company provides clothing, footwear, home and travel products, and toys. It operates through Mothercare stores, as well as online stores under the Mothercare brand.
