FDM Group (LON:FDM) Reaches New 1-Year Low – Should You Sell?

FDM Group (Holdings) plc (LON:FDM – Get Free Report) shares reached a new 52-week low on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as GBX 223.50 ($2.83) and last traded at GBX 226 ($2.86), with a volume of 347388 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at GBX 228 ($2.89).

FDM Group Stock Performance

The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is GBX 268.08 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is GBX 337.84. The company has a market capitalization of £246.73 million, a P/E ratio of 8.11 and a beta of 0.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 28.75, a current ratio of 2.31 and a quick ratio of 2.24.

Get FDM Group alerts:

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other FDM Group news, insider Michael (Mike) McLaren bought 212 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 6th. The shares were bought at an average cost of GBX 235 ($2.98) per share, for a total transaction of £498.20 ($631.43). Also, insider Sheila Flavell purchased 338 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 9th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of GBX 295 ($3.74) per share, with a total value of £997.10 ($1,263.75). In the last quarter, insiders have bought 866 shares of company stock valued at $249,070. 17.79% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

FDM Group Company Profile

FDM Group (Holdings) plc provides information technology (IT) services in the United Kingdom, North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, rest of Europe, and the Asia Pacific. It is involved in recruiting, training, and deploying its IT and business consultants to clients. The company was formerly known as Astra Topco Limited and changed its name to FDM Group (Holdings) plc.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for FDM Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for FDM Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.