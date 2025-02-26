Avista (NYSE:AVA) Issues FY 2025 Earnings Guidance

Avista (NYSE:AVA – Get Free Report) issued an update on its FY 2025 earnings guidance on Wednesday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of 2.520-2.720 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of 2.500. The company issued revenue guidance of -.

Separately, Jefferies Financial Group cut their price target on shares of Avista from $40.00 to $39.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, January 28th.

Shares of NYSE:AVA traded up $1.67 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $39.83. The company had a trading volume of 1,059,942 shares, compared to its average volume of 461,228. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05, a quick ratio of 0.48 and a current ratio of 0.75. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.15 billion, a PE ratio of 15.87, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.56 and a beta of 0.49. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $36.65 and its 200 day moving average is $37.55. Avista has a twelve month low of $32.70 and a twelve month high of $40.17.

Avista (NYSE:AVA – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 26th. The utilities provider reported $0.84 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.86 by ($0.02). Avista had a net margin of 10.24% and a return on equity of 7.83%. On average, equities analysts forecast that Avista will post 2.3 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 14th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, February 26th will be given a $0.49 dividend. This represents a $1.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.92%. This is an increase from Avista’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.48. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, February 26th. Avista’s payout ratio is currently 78.09%.

Avista Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an electric and natural gas utility company. It operates in two segments, Avista Utilities and AEL&P. The Avista Utilities segment provides electric distribution and transmission, and natural gas distribution services in parts of eastern Washington and northern Idaho; and natural gas distribution services in parts of northeastern and southwestern Oregon, as well as generates electricity in Washington, Idaho, Oregon, and Montana.

