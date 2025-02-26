Mirum Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:MIRM) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $0.22 EPS

Mirum Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:MIRM – Get Free Report) announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday. The company reported ($0.49) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.27) by ($0.22), Zacks reports. Mirum Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 31.69% and a negative return on equity of 41.22%.

Mirum Pharmaceuticals Trading Up 1.2 %

NASDAQ MIRM traded up $0.59 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $50.52. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 486,456 shares, compared to its average volume of 524,558. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.33, a current ratio of 3.34 and a quick ratio of 3.15. Mirum Pharmaceuticals has a 52 week low of $23.14 and a 52 week high of $54.23. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $46.52 and a 200-day simple moving average of $43.27. The stock has a market cap of $2.43 billion, a P/E ratio of -25.01 and a beta of 0.96.

Insider Activity

In other news, CEO Christopher Peetz sold 7,489 shares of Mirum Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.82, for a total value of $320,678.98. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 119,359 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,110,952.38. The trade was a 5.90 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, SVP Jolanda Howe sold 1,064 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.22, for a total value of $51,306.08. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 4,232 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $204,067.04. This represents a 20.09 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 40,915 shares of company stock valued at $1,897,920. Insiders own 22.87% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research analysts have issued reports on MIRM shares. Robert W. Baird lifted their price target on shares of Mirum Pharmaceuticals from $44.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 13th. Citigroup raised their target price on Mirum Pharmaceuticals from $65.00 to $68.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 13th. Finally, HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $66.00 target price on shares of Mirum Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Wednesday, November 13th. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Mirum Pharmaceuticals presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $57.10.

Mirum Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Mirum Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of novel therapies for debilitating rare and orphan diseases. Its lead product candidate is LIVMARLI (maralixibat), an orally administered and minimally absorbed ileal bile acid transporter (IBAT) inhibitor that is approved for the treatment of cholestatic pruritus in patients with Alagille syndrome in the United States and internationally.

Featured Stories

